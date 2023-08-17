Decision due next month on floodlights at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA clubgrounds
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due next month by city planners on floodlights for the Salthilll Knocknacarra GAA clubgrounds.
The development at Dr Mannix Road would involve the construction of 8 flood lights around the perimeter of the pitch
Each would be 20m in height, with 4 light fixtures on each column.
