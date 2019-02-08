Decadent return with popular ‘Port Authority’

Decadent Theatre Company returns to the Galway next week with its revival on Conor McPherson’s Port Authority, which it staged at last year’s Arts Festival. The play, directed by Andrew Flynn and performed by Garret Keogh, Patrick Ryan and Jarlath Tivnan, will be at the city’s Town Hall Theatre from next Tuesday, February 12, to Friday, February 16. It’s the first stop on a six-venue tour of Ireland.

The plot, told via a series of monologues, centres on three generations of Dublin men whose stories explore the possibilities for happiness and love that they’ve had in their lives.

A young boy, Kevin, leaves home for the first time, while Dermot begins a job for which he is not qualified, and pensioner Joe receives a mysterious package. As each man confronts the significance of these events, he is forced to take stock of himself, his feelings, and of the decisions he has made.

Painting a vivid picture of life in contemporary Dublin, McPherson (Seafarer, The Weir and Shining City) weaves a moving and funny insight into loves lost and found, the consequences of big dreams and the significance of even small choices.

