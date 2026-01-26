Debut single from Galwegian and Brazilian who met busking on streets of Galway

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
By Leona Gilmore
Hundreds of buskers have filled the heart of Galway in pursuit of their musical dreams, but little did two singer/songwriters from different continents know that they would discover a musical bond – right in the middle of Shop Street.
Aisling Fuller is from Renmore and Valter Romulo from Rio de Janeiro who only arrived in The City of The Tribes two years ago when he moved from Brazil – and he reminisces now about the first time he saw Aisling on Shop Street.
“When I heard Aisling singing for the first time, I was like ‘she’s so brilliant’,” he says.
Aisling also remembers that first encounter.
“We first met busking in the summer of 2024, then again in the summer of 2025 and that August Valter showed me a demo of his and I was like ‘wow I really like that’ then I showed him a demo of mine and he asked me ‘do you want to collab?’ and then we started working on [this track]…. this all happened on Shop Street of course,” she says.
The pair released their first track together, Something I Love, lasts Friday – showing how teamwork makes the dream work because the song’s lyrics were written by Aisling and Valter produced it.
Aisling describes the new track as ‘a beautiful love song about falling in love and realising that this person is turning into something that you love and all the emotions that come with that’.
Valter’s goal when producing the track was to capture the feeling of love in the song and he did just that.
“I took this energy and this feeling, to produce all the arrangements and I tried to translate it into the city,” he says.
“I think it’s definitely a song that works…when I wrote the song, I wrote it as in two parts… the first part is about the girl, and the second part is the guy being in love so it works well that we’re both singing it”.
Reflecting on the experience Aisling says: “I am so happy to get to make this song with Valter – finding a producer to turn your vision into exactly what you wanted in a song is very difficult to come across…I’ve been doing a lot of my own production but not as well, so this collab is what I needed”.
At the end of last year, Aisling and Valter took to the streets of Galway City to perform Something I Love – and they have been delighted with the reaction so far.
“The reaction has been really positive, people are interacting with our reels and social media posts”, Aisling admits.
The duo share what they love most about busking in Galway.
“I think it’s a really nice atmosphere of musicians and everybody’s very supportive of each other and I really like that,” says Aisling – and Valter agrees: “that’s definitely my favourite part”.
Valter hadn’t experienced anything like busking in Galway before he moved to Galway. He describes it as “a place where all artists support each other… it’s genuine”.
Something I Love is available to stream now. You can also find the duo on Instagram – @aisling.fuller and @valter_romulo – or on Spotify at @aislingfuller and @valterromulo.
Pictured: Aisling Fuller & Valter Romulo.
