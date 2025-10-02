Debate shows Connolly has the real momentum

Published:
-
-
Author: Harry McGee
~ 2 minutes read
World of Politics with Harry McGee
The Presidential election has been compared to 1990 – primarily because only three candidates are contesting for the first time in 35 years. But there might be more similarities between these two elections, a generation apart.
Then, an unexpected winner, Mary Robinson, snuck between the two big parties to claim the election.
And yes, it took a massive controversy involving Fianna Fáil’s Brian Lenihan to disrupt the status quo. Lenihan denied that in the early 1980s he contacted then-President Patrick Hillery and asked him not to dissolve the Dáil during one of the many parliamentary crises that occurred at the time, when the governments of Fianna Fáil’s Charlie Haughey and Fine Gael’s Garret FitzGerald were variously hanging on by a thread.
Contacting the President like that to tell him not to call an election was a big Constitutional no-no, and Lenihan should not have been doing it.
He denied that he had. But then it emerged that a PhD student (and Fine Gael activist) had recorded an interview with him in which he had admitted to having done so.
Lenihan was caught out in the lie. It dented his chances. While he polled higher than the other two candidates in the first round, Fine Gael’s Austin Currie’s transfers saw Robinson (who ran a great campaign) get over the line and become Ireland’s first female president and the first non-Fianna Fáil president since the first holder of the office, Douglas Hyde.
Is there a possibility that a similar scenario could play out here between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and an Independent Left candidate?
The first live TV debate between the three candidates showed us the colour of their money for the first time. And there’s no doubt that Connolly emerged the strongest of the three. She now has real momentum behind her.
She gave the most assured performance (which was expected) and knowing she will not be everybody’s cup of lemon tea.
Pictured: Presidential candidates Catherine Connolly, Heather Humphreys and Jim Gavin at the first televised debate of the 2025 Presidential Election campaign on Virgin Media's The Tonight Show.
