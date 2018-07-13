Murder investigation launched following stabbing of Loughrea man

Gardai have launched a murder investigation following the death of a Loughrea man in County Cork last night.

The decision was taken after a post mortem examination was carried out on the body of Conor Quinn, who was living in Cork but originally from Kilrickle.

While details of the post mortem examination are not being released, it’s believed the 24-year-old was stabbed to death.

Investigators are anxious to speak to a young man they believe was with the 24-year-old last night.

They also want to speak to anyone who travelled in and around the Bridge Street area in Mallow Town between 7.30pm and 9.30pm last night who have ‘dash cam’ footage to contact them.