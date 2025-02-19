  • Services

Death of Galway man by suicide after leaving UHG raised in Dáil during debate on mental health

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The death of Galway man by suicide shortly after he left UHG has been raised in the Dáil during a debate on mental health.

34 year old Adam Loughnane presented himself at UHG last Tuesday in distress and experiencing suicidal ideation.

He left the hospital after a time and his body was later recovered from the Corrib following a highly-visible operation by Emergency Services.

His brother Joe Loughnane later posted to social media, taking sharp aim at the health system and asking how or why Adam was allowed to leave UHG.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, Galway East TD Louis O’ Hara said Adam had met with a mental health worker from COPE Galway that morning.

