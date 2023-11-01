Death announced of 3-in-a-row star Seamus Leydon
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The death has occurred of Galway 3 in a row football star Seamus Leydon, who passed away last night at the age of 81 in his adopted home of Naas, Co Kildare. The Dunmore MacHales forward was named on the first All-Star team at corner forward in 1971 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest forwards to ever play the game. He won 5 senior championships in Galway with Dunmore in the 1960s before transferring to Nemo Rangers in 1972 due to work commitments with C&C, where he won 2 county and provincial titles. Apart from his All-Star award, Seamus was named on the Galway Football Team of the Millennium, and in a stellar career, he also won a Hogan Cup with St Jarlath’s College in 1960, an All-Ireland Minor medal with Galway the same year, 3 All-Ireland senior medals, 7 Connacht Championships, a National Football League and 2 Railway Cups. He is survived by his wife Angela, daughter Cliona, son Barry, granddaughter Síona, sister Mary, brother John, extended family and friends.
Speaking to Ollie Turner in an interview in 2014, Seamus explained the secret of Galway’s 3 in a row success…
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Galway senior football team that defeated Meath in the All-Ireland final of 1966 to complete the famous three in a row. Back row from left; Seamus Layden, Noel Tierney, Sean Meade, Mattie McDonagh, Liam Sammon, John Keenan and John ‘Bosco’ McDermott. Front row from left; Seán Cleary, Colie McDonagh, Cyril Dunne, Martin Newell, Enda Colleran (capt.), Johnny Geraghty, Jimmy Duggan and Pat Donnellan.
The post Death announced of 3-in-a-row star Seamus Leydon appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
National journalism graduate programme reflects on success at Galway launch
Galway Bay fm has been hosting the 2023 launch of the Learning Waves Journalism Graduate programm...
Galway West TD launches survey for maintenance issues in Council houses
A Galway West TD has launched a survey for Council house renters to share their experience of get...
Man escapes with fine and stern warning over abuse of staff at UHG
A man has escaped with a fine and a stern warning over the abuse of staff at the Emergency Depart...
Gardaí appeal to local property owners in search for missing Claregalway man
Gardaí in Oranmore are appealing to property owners in the Claregalway and Cregmore areas in rela...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 91 new homes in Athenry
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of 91 new homes in Athenry. Coff...
County Council Housing Disability sub group praised by Housing Minister
A sub category of Galway County Council’s Housing Disability Steering group has been praised by t...
Fodder scheme for farms along the Shannon Callows including East Galway
A support scheme for farmers affected by flooding on the Shannon Callows, including an area of Ga...
Works on primary care centre could ‘destabilise house’
Fears over structural damage to a house has resulted in an appeal over a primary health care cent...
Detection rate for speeding in Galway down by half in past year
The detection rate for speeding offences has tumbled by more than half in the space of a year, a ...