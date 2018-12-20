Deans bring it all back home with local dates for Christmas

Groove Tube with Thomas Hackett

They have toured the United States and Europe – but this Christmas, the Deans are back on familiar ground, with their much-anticipated homecoming to Galway. The band, who have been on the road full-time since the mid-2000s, blend blues and folk with more modern rock music to create a captivating and unique sound.

The group is made up of lead guitarist and vocalist Gavin Dean from Athenry, bassist Ronan Lally from Headford and drummer Mathys Dubois from Paris.

And when asked to describe their music, lead singer Gavin found it tricky.

“It is kind of slightly progressive pop-rock I guess and it gets kind of psychedelic at times.”

The members draw their influence from a wide range of artists, from Bob Dylan and The Beatles to Nirvana and The Clash.

“A staple of our diet would be Queens of the Stone Age, Bob Dylan and we have recently been listening to a lot of electronic music,” said Gavin.

But he agrees that there are so many musical genres fused into their music that the group members refer to their style as ‘Schizophrenic Rock’.

The Deans have recently set up shop back in Ireland, after a number of years spent living and touring in Europe.

They were based for some time in France, as it gave them a space where they could concentrate fully on their music and dedicate themselves completely to their craft, he explains.

And having a home-base on the continent meant it was easier for the band to travel to gigs in places like Spain and the Netherlands.

“We felt it was economically better to stay over there and tour from there,” said Gavin. “It was easier to get around.”

