Dealer facing sentence over €20,000 heroin seizure

A 26-year-old drug dealer faces sentence next month in connection with the seizure of an estimated €20,000 worth of heroin near Barna last year.

Chris Goldbey, 78 Fana Glas, Knocknacarra, appeared in custody before Galway Circuit Criminal Court this week where he pleaded guilty to having heroin in his possession which was for sale or supply to another at Cappagh Road, Barna, on Friday, June 23, 2017.

Goldbey also pleaded guilty to two charges of attempted robbery at Monaghan’s garage on May 10 last year.

Mr Bernard Madden SC, defending, said his client was currently detained for other matters and he asked the court to direct the preparation of a probation report and a prison governor’s report prior to sentence taking place.

Judge Rory McCabe remanded Goldbey in continuing custody to November 14 for sentence. Goldbey is currently serving sentences totalling 20 months which were imposed on him by Judge Mary Fahy in the District Court last November for drug driving and dangerous driving charges.

That court heard a ring of white powder was visible around Goldbey’s left nostril when his BMW car was stopped by Sergeant Ronan Mahon in April 2017. A blood test showed he was 41 times over drug driving limits and was found to have four different types of illegal substances in his system at the time.