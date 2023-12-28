Deadline looms for submissions on City Council’s Climate Action Plan
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The deadline is looming for submissions on Galway City Council’s Climate Action Plan
The Plan commenced a period of public consultation on November 24th and tomorrow at 4pm is the last opportunity for the public to have their say
The public’s submissions will be reviewed by officials within the local authority before the plan is approved by Councillors on or before February 23rd
The online questionnaire to respond to the consultation is available through the portal on the Galway City Council website or through consult.galwaycity.ie
Written submissions will also be accepted via email to Climate@galwaycity.ie before the deadline tomorrow.
