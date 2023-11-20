  • Services

Services

Deadline looms for registration to attend annual public meeting of Galway City Policing Commitee

Published:

Deadline looms for registration to attend annual public meeting of Galway City Policing Commitee
Share story:

The annual public meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee is to take place next week.

Members of the public are welcome to put questions to the committee and have their views heard.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

However, they must inform the city council of their attendance by tomorrow (nov 21)

The meeting will take place in Ballinfoile/Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre next Monday, November 27th at 7pm.

City JPC Chairman Councillor Niall Mc Neils says it’s an opportunity to highlight issues in your community:

The post Deadline looms for registration to attend annual public meeting of Galway City Policing Commitee appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Garda top brass mark Galway woman’s half century of service with the force

A golden anniversary of a different kind was marked by Margaret O’Connor this week – 50 years of ...

no_space
Demand for action as railway station in Tuam being used as “drinking den”

There’s demand for Irish Rail to take immediate action as a “landmark building”...

no_space
New Games Promotion Officer helping club grow

BY JAMES VARLEY It should be no surprise that Salthill Knocknacarra is one of the fastest grow...

no_space
Poor Clares publish tenth anniversary edition of best selling book for the soul

Galway’s Poor Clares have just published an updated tenth anniversary edition of their number bes...

no_space
Major ‘Hydrogen Valley’ planned at Galway Docks still on track as councillors to receive briefing

A major ‘Hydrogen Valley’ planned at Galway Docks is still on track, with city counci...

no_space
This area to receive extra MEP in next European elections

This area will have an extra MEP seat for next June’s European Parliament Elections. The cu...

no_space
Local Sinn Féin TD pushes for one authority to manage the River Shannon

Local Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane has urged the government to advance her party’s legislati...

no_space
ATU and University of Galway receive combined total of €6m in funding

Galway’s two unversities will benefit from a share of 40 million euro in funding for colleg...

no_space
Digital intimacy and STI awareness among events focus of SHAG Week at UG

Digital intimacy, sexual positivity and STI awareness will be focused on at SHAG Week in the Univ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up