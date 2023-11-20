Deadline looms for registration to attend annual public meeting of Galway City Policing Commitee
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The annual public meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee is to take place next week.
Members of the public are welcome to put questions to the committee and have their views heard.
However, they must inform the city council of their attendance by tomorrow (nov 21)
The meeting will take place in Ballinfoile/Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre next Monday, November 27th at 7pm.
City JPC Chairman Councillor Niall Mc Neils says it’s an opportunity to highlight issues in your community:
