  • Services

Services

Deadline for submissions on City Flood Relief Scheme this Friday

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Deadline for submissions on City Flood Relief Scheme this Friday
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The deadline for submissions from the public on the City Flood Relief Scheme is this Friday.

It’s estimated the scheme will cost around €50m, and work on permanent measures is not expected to begin until at least 2030

The aim of the scheme is to assess, design and deliver a flood relief scheme that is technically, socially, environmentally, aesthetically and economically acceptable

It will cover the area from Blackrock, to the southern shore of Lough Atalia, and close to the city centre.

Galway City Council is inviting members of the public to submit feedback, with more information available at floodinfo.ie.

Feedback can be shared in three different ways:
➡️ By Post: Coirib go Cósta Project, Arup, Corporate House, City East Business Park, Ballybrit, Galway, H91 K5YD
➡️ By Email: CoiribgoCosta@Arup.com
➡️ Online – through the Virtual Information Room at www.CoiribgoCosta.ie
Feedback is invited up to and including 18th July 2025.
More like this:
no_space
Green light for upgrade of city pumping station needed for thousands of new homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanála has given the green light for the lo...

no_space
Group vows to maintain pressure on HSE for full scale-up of Loughrea's Day Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Loughrea campaign group is vowing to maintain press...

no_space
Galway city Lotto player scoops a quarter of a million euro

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway city Lotto Plus 2 player has scooped a quart...

no_space
TII urged to address 'frustrating' Stop Go System on N65 near Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTransport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to ad...

no_space
Approval for new housing development in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission has been granted for a new housin...

no_space
Anger over unexplained signs at Silverstand banning watersports

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's anger over signs that have appeared at Silver...

no_space
Dáil hears Ballyglunin must form central part of reopened Western Rail Corridor

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dáil has heard that Ballyglunin must form a centr...

no_space
Tributes paid to teenager who died following Tuam crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTributes are being paid to the 19 year old woman who ...

no_space
Over 1,700 extra plots to be ready at Rinville cemetery by 2027

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than 1,700 extra plots at Rinville cemetery will...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up