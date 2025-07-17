Deadline for submissions on City Flood Relief Scheme this Friday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The deadline for submissions from the public on the City Flood Relief Scheme is this Friday.

It’s estimated the scheme will cost around €50m, and work on permanent measures is not expected to begin until at least 2030

The aim of the scheme is to assess, design and deliver a flood relief scheme that is technically, socially, environmentally, aesthetically and economically acceptable

It will cover the area from Blackrock, to the southern shore of Lough Atalia, and close to the city centre.

Galway City Council is inviting members of the public to submit feedback, with more information available at floodinfo.ie.

Feedback can be shared in three different ways: By Post: Coirib go Cósta Project, Arup, Corporate House, City East Business Park, Ballybrit, Galway, H91 K5YD By Email: CoiribgoCosta@Arup.com www.CoiribgoCosta.ie Online – through the Virtual Information Room at