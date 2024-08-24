Deadline approaches to register for this year’s Galway Memorial Walk

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
It’s close to 20 years since the Galway Memorial Walk took place for the first time – and over the years this major fundraiser for Galway Hospice has become one of the most uplifting events on the social calendar.
The idea is a simple one; participants walk from South Park to the Prom in memory of a loved one – chatting and remembering them fondly along the way – and in the process they raise the funds that ensure other families know the comfort of the Hospice staff at the toughest of time.
Singing superstar Daniel O’Donnell is among the many who have been touched by the emotion of this occasion over the years, where the air is not of sadness or loss – but of smiles and memories of happy times past.
This annual six and a half kilometre walk along Salthill Prom takes place on Sunday, September 8, with live music, mascots and balloon modelling, before the walkers set off at 12 noon from the Claddagh Hall.
Many walkers wear t-shirts bearing the names of their loved ones. Personalised t-shirts are available in both English and as Gaeilge, so participants can choose between ‘I’m walking in memory of…’ and ‘Tá mé ag siúl i gcuimhne ar…’
But the deadline for personalised t-shirts is this Friday, August 23 – and for the first time this year, a limited number of non-personalised children’s t-shirts are also available to buy on the Galway Hospice online shop at www.galwayhospice.ie/shop.
“The Galway Memorial Walk has become a very special and unique annual event for the people of Galway city and county over the past 19 years,” said Galway Hospice Chief Executive, Mary Nash.
“What people remark on most of all is how personal and uplifting the event is for them. It is truly a celebration of life, honouring deceased family members and friends in a uniquely personal yet public manner.
“We are grateful to everyone who supports our services, enabling us to give the best care we can give to those who need us. All that we do at Galway Hospice could not happen without the support of our local community. Please join us as we come together at the Claddagh on September 8.”
In addition to remembering those no longer with us, the walk is an opportunity to help raise vital funds for Galway Hospice and support the care of patients and families who are living with life-limiting conditions in our community.
Demand for hospice services continues to grow and the Galway Hospice Community Palliative Care Team, who support patients at home and in the community 365 days a year, cared for 974 patients across Galway city and county last year.
You can join the Galway Memorial Walk by registering at galwayhospice.ie/walk or call Galway Hospice Fundraising on 091-770868.
Pictured: Daniel O’Donnell launching this year’s Galway Memorial Walk with Galway Hospice Community Palliative Care Clinical Nurse Specialists Anne Supple and Breeda Feeney. Photo: Seán Lydon.
