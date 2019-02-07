Dead Horse Jive take the music seriously – but not themselves!

The Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell – ciantoconnell@gmail.com

Dead Horse Jive are a difficult band to sum up in a sentence – but through a combination of soaring guitar solos and authentic, often satirical lyrics, the Galway five-piece throw energy and charm into an enthralling live show that is currently greeting audiences across the country.

The band return to Galway’s Róisín Dubh to close out their Hard Rock/Soft Border Tour on Thursday, March 14. Since forming in 2016, Dead Horse Jive have filled venues in and out of Galway and are fresh from playing three dates at last summer’s Electric Picnic.

The group have released a number of songs over the course of the last two years – their most recent single, She’s Got a Master’s Degree, is as inventive and original as it is catchy and entertaining.

Lead guitarist Mick Joyce and rhythm guitarist John Martin Tierney are as enthusiastic as ever about the busy February that lies ahead of them.

“We can’t wait,” John says of the tour. “We’re in Drogheda and Cork this weekend. It’s called the Hard Rock/Soft Border Tour and it’s poking fun at Brexit from the guise of an artist and as a satirical comment on how it would affect artists.

“I know it says on the official press release that we’re trying to buy a bag of cans in Derry and bring it back to a house party in Donegal.”

With several shows planned across the border, the group will be on the road for much of the next few weeks; already though, there is a sense of excitement around the homecoming that awaits them in the Róisín Dubh.

“We’re trying to cross the border as many times as we can,” Mick says. “We’re going to be in Whelan’s in Dublin on February 15 and then we’re going all the way up to Belfast and then over to Derry and back to Donegal. We’re playing the Róisín on March 14 which is a little bit away but we played the Róisín in December and it was awesome. We’d love for it to be awesome again.”

