Daytripper influx causes ‘chaos’ on Conamara beaches

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Galway County Council has been urged to properly plan for an influx of visitors to Conamara during hot weather spells.
At the latest County Council meeting, Councillor Eileen Mannion (FG) quipped that when ‘summer arrived in Conamara for one day last week’, there was “chaos at beaches”.
On sunny days, she said people flock to the area’s main beaches, which cannot cope in terms of parking.
Online reports on social media have suggested illegal parking and blocking of driveways was rife during the recent hot weather in Conamara.
Councillor Mannion said it may be too late for this year, but the County Council needed to put in place a proper plan for next Summer – and to start planning for summer 2026 this coming September.
“When the sun comes out everyone flocks to Conamara. They are all very welcome. We need a plan for next year,” she said.
At the previous meeting, Councillor Mannion criticised the Council for launching its ‘Summer Ready’ strategy two days after the longest day of the year had passed.
“On the 23rd of June, to be getting our Summer Ready programme . . . I think for a lot of us, the summer is nearly over,” she said.
Pictured: Cllr Eileen Mannion.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Minister does the honours at official opening of TD’s office in community centre
It is a case of getting back to basics for a recently elected Galway East TD as he officially ope...
Ex-pats to get break on social housing access in Galway
Irish-born emigrants returning to live in Galway will now be recognised as a specific category of...
Tánaiste encourages Galway residents to check passports and renew online
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, ...
Young Galway farmers urged to apply for new targetted scheme
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMYoung farmers in Galway are being urged to apply for ...
Changes to permit procedures forces cancellation of 2025 Omey Races in Connemara
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOne of the most popular traditional events in Connema...
Sean-nós singers launches double CD showcasing her unique talent
It is entirely appropriate that a new double CD showcasing the cream of traditional sean-nós sing...
Nostalgia in the air as Mountbellew hosts its annual Vintage Festival this weekend
BY PAUL CONNAUGHTON THE ever popular Mountbellew Vintage Festival will be held on this Sunday ...
Mother walks Knockma Hill in memory of each of the 796 babies buried
A mother and marathon runner who lives close to the Galway/Mayo border is set to complete a mammo...
Work still ongoing to address spreading of oats across city attracting wildlife and vermin
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWork is still ongoing to address the long-running pro...