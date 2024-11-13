Day two of search for missing swimmer ends as darkness descends

Day two of a multi agency search operation in Galway Bay to locate a missing swimmer has ended as darkness descends.

The woman in her thirties from Spiddal went missing yesterday, after taking a swim at Silverstrand in Barna.

The alarm was raised after the woman, who had parked her car at the strand, failed to arrive at work yesterday morning.

By that stage a search was already underway for daily swimmer Johnny Duhan who had failed to return to shore.

His body was recovered shortly before 2 yesterday afternoon.

His funeral takes place in Barna on Thursday evening with mass in New Inn on Friday afternoon.

Afterwards, Johnny will be laid to rest in Killaan Cemetery in Woodlawn.