This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It’s Day Three of Galway Bay fm’s Christmas Charity Challenge.

This festive season, our four presenters have been tasked with a challenge and teamed up with four amazing charities chosen by you.

Garry Curran and Kayte O’Malley have already completed their challenges, it’s now Galway Talks presenter John Morley’s turn.

Ronan Lardner brought the news to John via a listener request:

So John Morley is helping raise money for HopeSpace by conducting a choir on Shop Street, but there was one key ingredient missing – with John having to provide the vocals himself:

Check out the rest of the video on our socials, where you’ll also find the link to donate.

You can also visit idonate.ie/fundraiser/GalwayBayFm to give whatever you can this Christmas.

And tune in all this week to hear how the rest of the presenters are getting on.

Tomorrow we’ll how The Live Wire presenter Ronan Lardner gets on as he returns to his barbering roots.