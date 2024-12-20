Day Four of Galway Bay FM Christmas Charity Challenge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It’s the final day of Galway Bay fm’s Christmas Charity Challenges.

This festive season, our four presenters have been tasked with a challenge and teamed up with four amazing charities chosen by you.

The last presenter up for a Christmas challenge is Ronan Lardner from The Live Wire.

Before Ronan brought energy to lunchtimes here on Galway Bay fm, he had a very different job…

This served as inspiration for his challenge, as our very own Rebecca explains:

So Ronan will be raising money for the SPCA as he returns to barbering, but once Ronan arrived at Petmania he realised that his client was his very own dog,

You can check out the rest of the video, and the three other presenter challenges on our socials, where you’ll also find the link to donate.

Thanks to all involved, and to the amazing people behind the charities – National Breast Cancer Research Institute, Cafe Link, HopeSpace and the SPCA

You can also visit idonate.ie/fundraiser/GalwayBayFm to give whatever you can.