  • Services

Services

Day Four of Galway Bay FM Christmas Charity Challenge

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Day Four of Galway Bay FM Christmas Charity Challenge
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It’s the final day of Galway Bay fm’s Christmas Charity Challenges.

This festive season, our four presenters have been tasked with a challenge and teamed up with four amazing charities chosen by you.

The last presenter up for a Christmas challenge is Ronan Lardner from The Live Wire.

Before Ronan brought energy to lunchtimes here on Galway Bay fm, he had a very different job…

This served as inspiration for his challenge, as our very own Rebecca explains:

So Ronan will be raising money for the SPCA as he returns to barbering, but once Ronan arrived at Petmania he realised that his client was his very own dog,

 

You can check out the rest of the video, and the three other presenter challenges on our socials, where you’ll also find the link to donate.

Thanks to all involved, and to the amazing people behind the charities – National Breast Cancer Research Institute, Cafe Link, HopeSpace and the SPCA

You can also visit idonate.ie/fundraiser/GalwayBayFm to give whatever you can.

More like this:
no_space
Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2025 now open for nominations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2025, is now open for n...

no_space
Galway businessman urges the government to back Bulky Goods Recycling

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway businessman is urging the government to back...

no_space
Status Yellow wind warning in Galway to begin at 3 tomorrow morning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA status yellow wind warning for Galway comes into op...

no_space
Councillor "horrified" as step-down beds still sitting idle in new Tuam CNU ahead of winter surge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local councillor says he's "horrified" that more th...

no_space
Councillor Mike Crowe describes speedy return to politics as "a bit of a surprise"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCouncillor Mike Crowe has described his speedy return...

no_space
Three arrests for burglaries in Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kildare and Wexford

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree people have been arrested as part of an operati...

no_space
First Time Buyer shift in Galway to new homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a shift in First Time Buyer activity fro...

no_space
Local MEP says Trump's return could open door for Ireland to increase green energy workforce

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Nina Carberry feels that Dona...

no_space
Councillor backs "prime opportunity" to invest in swimming pool on east side of city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council now has a prime opportunity to in...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up