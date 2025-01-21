Date set for trial of teenage boy accused of attempted murder of chaplain at Renmore Barracks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A date has been set for the trial of a teenage boy accused of the attempted murder of a priest at Renmore Barracks.

The boy, who can’t be identified because of his age, is due to go before a jury at the Central Criminal Court in May.

On the 15th of August last, army chaplain Fr Paul Murphy was stabbed several times at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa.

The 16-year-old boy before the courts was initially charged with assault causing harm to Fr Murphy, but that has since been upgraded to a charge of attempted murder.

This afternoon, Mr Justice Paul McDermott was told the trial is expected to take up to seven days, and taking that into account, the boy’s barrister, Sean Gillane SC, asked for a trial date to be set.

Mr Justice McDermott set down the 6th of May for trial, with the case due to be mentioned before him again next month.

Until then, the boy was further remanded to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus.