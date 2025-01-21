  • Services

Services

Date set for trial of teenage boy accused of attempted murder of chaplain at Renmore Barracks

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Date set for trial of teenage boy accused of attempted murder of chaplain at Renmore Barracks
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A date has been set for the trial of a teenage boy accused of the attempted murder of a priest at Renmore Barracks.

The boy, who can’t be identified because of his age, is due to go before a jury at the Central Criminal Court in May.

On the 15th of August last, army chaplain Fr Paul Murphy was stabbed several times at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa.

The 16-year-old boy before the courts was initially charged with assault causing harm to Fr Murphy, but that has since been upgraded to a charge of attempted murder.

This afternoon, Mr Justice Paul McDermott was told the trial is expected to take up to seven days, and taking that into account, the boy’s barrister, Sean Gillane SC, asked for a trial date to be set.

Mr Justice McDermott set down the 6th of May for trial, with the case due to be mentioned before him again next month.

Until then, the boy was further remanded to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

More like this:
no_space
Elective procedures cancelled at UHG as hospital remains under serious pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSome elective procedures are once again being cancell...

no_space
Locals object to housing development in Williamstown on basis of "no demand"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocals have objected to the project in Williamstown -...

no_space
Public talk on cancer prevention to take place in Mervue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public talk on cancer prevention will take place in...

no_space
Local Gaeltacht businesses showcase their work at the RDS

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGaeltacht businesses from Galway are preparing to sho...

no_space
Galway public share their expectations of Donald Trump's second White House rein

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople in Galway are expecting 'chaos' and 'entertain...

no_space
Twelve nominations for Galway's local authorities at national awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City and County Councils have picked up 12 nom...

no_space
Mixed reaction to City Council's new smart solar-powered benches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council has installed three new smart sol...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over plans to demolish replica cottage in Claddagh and replace with homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala again...

no_space
Land Development Agency announces 345 new apartments at Crown Square in Mervue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Land Development Agency has announced 345 new apa...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up