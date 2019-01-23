Date set for oral hearing on development at former Warwick Hotel in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An oral hearing will take place next Tuesday regarding plans for a nursing home on the site of the former Warwick Hotel in Salthill.

Rushmanny Nursing Homes Limited had secured planning permission from the city council for the nursing home at the former hotel.

However that decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala due to concerns that the nursing home would be of excessive density with inadequate amenity space.

The oral hearing takes place on Tuesday at the Galway Bay Hotel at 10am.