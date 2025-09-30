  • Services

Datavant on track to open Galway HQ early next year as recruitment ramps up

Datavant on track to open Galway HQ early next year as recruitment ramps up
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A US health data company is on track to open its new Galway Headquarters in the city early next year.

It comes as Datavant is ahead of its major recruitment drive, with 40 people already added to its Irish team.

The platform announced its expansion into Ireland in Spring of this year, and construction for its new home at Bonham Quay is well underway.

It has also appointed its global Chief Technology Officer, Josh Builder – who outlines how important it is to have access to a highly educated workforce here:

29/09/2025 repro free: Datavant announces it has already hired more than 40 people at its Galway offices as the company’s hiring plan moves at pace ahead of schedule. Pictured is the Datavant team with the US executive team who were visiting Galway. L-R Datavant CTO Josh Builder, Datavant VP Global Technology Operations and Site Lead for Datavant Ireland Deirdre Giblin and CEO Kyle Armbrester. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.

