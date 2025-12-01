  • Services

Services

Datavant hosting business AI health tech talk in Galway city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Datavant hosting business AI health tech talk in Galway city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

US company Datavant is hosting a health technology talk focusing on AI tomorrow in Galway city.

The health data company is on track to open its Galway headquarters next year, as its recruitment drive is in full force.

‘Unplugged’ is a new series of talks for tech professional and business leaders – with the first taking place at Hyde Hotel on Tuesday December 2nd

The free event will focus on what to expect next year for AI in health technology and examine where healthcare companies are making investments.

More like this:
no_space
Scaled back city park and ride for Christmas week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA scaled-back Christmas park and ride will operate in...

no_space
SVP braced for a busy end to the year

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul expects requests for help from the charity to exceed 250,000...

no_space
Galway has over 19,000 ‘L’ drivers on the roads

There are over 19,000 learner drivers in Galway – contributing to what the Irish Road Haulage Ass...

no_space
Big turn-out for launch of annual Journal of the Old Tuam Society

Tales of home, abroad and the trauma of emigration are included in the usual mixed bag as the ann...

no_space
Clarinbridge and Craughwell receive major funding increase for wastewater infrastructure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMClarinbridge and Craughwell are receiving a major inc...

no_space
Oranmore photography club wins national awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA photography club in Oranmore has taken a silver and...

no_space
Galway Lions Club launches annual Christmas Appeal and Radio Auction

The chance to sort out your Christmas shopping without leaving home – and make the festive season...

no_space
Talented young performers shine at Galway Scór na nÓg Finals

Abbeyknockmoy Community Centre was a hive of activity as young people gathered from all over the ...

no_space
Terryland Forest Park volunteers and families celebrate – 25 years on from first Plantathon

By Brendan Smith The roots were – literally and metaphorically – planted 25 years ago and the ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up