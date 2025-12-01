Datavant hosting business AI health tech talk in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

US company Datavant is hosting a health technology talk focusing on AI tomorrow in Galway city.

The health data company is on track to open its Galway headquarters next year, as its recruitment drive is in full force.

‘Unplugged’ is a new series of talks for tech professional and business leaders – with the first taking place at Hyde Hotel on Tuesday December 2nd

The free event will focus on what to expect next year for AI in health technology and examine where healthcare companies are making investments.