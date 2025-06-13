  • Services

Datavant announces Bonham Quay campus as Galway HQ for its global R&D centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Datavant, the health data platform, has announced the Bonham Quay campus as its Galway HQ for its global R&D centre

The company recently announced its expansion into Ireland and its plans to create 125 jobs initially in Galway

It’s taking the top two floors in the Calatrava building at Bonham Quay and will begin fitting them out on a phased basis with the 7th floor scheduled for completion by mid September and the 6th floor by end of year.

They will accommodate up to 160 work spaces and space for town hall type meetings, team meet ups, ideation sessions and recreational activities.

