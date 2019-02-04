Data Commissioner reviewing complaint by cancer patient at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A cancer patient at University Hospital Galway has made a complaint to the Data Protection Commission after hospital staff said they could not include the fadas on his name.

51-year-old Ciarán Ó Cofaigh, who is receiving radiotherapy treatment for cancer at UHG, believes General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) gives people a legal right to have their names spelled correctly.

According to the Irish Times, the Data Protection Commission has confirmed it is ‘fully examining’ a complaint lodged by Ciarán Ó Cofaigh against the HSE.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….