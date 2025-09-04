Dark horses Dunmore cut a dash with big win over Claregalway

Dunmore MacHales 2-16

Claregalway 1-12

DUNMORE MacHales continued their fine form in the 2025 Galway senior football championship when they hit Claregalway for 2-9 – the goals coming courtesy of Shane Mitchell and substitute Padraig Martyn – in the second half of this Group 3 fixture at a rain-swept Tuam Stadium on Sunday.

It was another masterclass in the second period from Dunmore MacHales and manager Denis Fallon and his backroom team of coach Alan Glynn, Joe Burke and Martin Cleary must be quietly confident heading into the knockout stages.

This victory secured Dunmore a second-place finish in the group and they will now face Naomh Anna Leitir Móir in the preliminary quarter-finals – at which juncture they also met the same opposition last year – while Claregalway have a showdown with Oughterard to look forward to.

On the form Dunmore MacHales have shown in the group stages – with wins over Annaghdown and Claregalway and a solid display against Division 1 county league champions Tuam Stars – they will have high hopes now of continuing deep into this championship.

The victors started this one with the wind at their backs, but only led 0-7 to 0-5 at the interval, despite the Costello men, Padraig (two free) and Colm, both kicking a brace of two-pointers in the opening half. Matthew Redington was their other contributor with a neat point from play.

Overall, though, they struggled at times to break down a well-organised Claregalway outfit, who were content to sit back and catch Dunmore MacHales on the counter, and one would not blame Dunmore MacHales if they were duly concerned at the change of ends with having to play into the driving wind and rain in the second period.

However, whatever was said in the winners’ dressing-room at the break, it had the desired effect, as by the 41st minute they had raced into a 2-12 to 0-8 advantage.

Those two goals in the third quarter came from first half substitute Padraig Martyn on 35 minutes, following good work from Shane McGrath and Thomas Gleeson, before Mitchell struck three minutes later for Dunmore’s second, this time after a neat build-up involving Mitchell and Jack Jordan.

With goalkeeper Connor Gleeson (two-point free), Padraig Costello (three frees), Martyn, Brendan Carr, and Jake Slattery also kicking over points in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, Dunmore MacHales led 2-15 to 0-9 and were well on their way to taking the win.

Pictured: Claregalway’s Dara Whelan gets to the ball ahead of Dunmore MacHales’ Sean Murray, during Sunday’s Senior Football group tie at Tuam Stadium. Photos: David Cunniffe.