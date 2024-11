Daróg wine bar in the city has taken home four awards from the National Food and Wine Awards.

Daróg opened just over a year ago and offers a dining experience with perfectly paired wine to each dish.

Head Chef Attila Galambos, known for his love of local ingredients and innovative culinary techniques was recognised as ‘Young Chef of the Year’.

The establishment also won ‘Wine Experience of the Year’, ‘Best Wine Experience in Connaght’, and ‘Best Restaurant in Connaght’.