Daredevil Maeve flies through the skies for her 85th birthday

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
There are many ways that people in their eighties might be expected to celebrate turning a year older – but Maeve Keane from Craughwell has never been one for convention.
She marked her 80th birthday by tearing around the track at Mondello in a Ferrari and took to the skies for her 83rd – rising to the clouds in a hot air balloon.
Last month, for her 85th birthday celebrations, she returned to the skies, flying a four-seater light aircraft from Preston Airfield in Pennsylvania in the US out beyond the Atlantic coast and back.
“I was flying for an hour – it was one of the things on my bucket list,” explains Maeve who dismisses the suggestion that she must have been nervous.
“There’s an instructor there with you so you have help if you need it. And I did a couple of times when he was showing me different sights because I’d pull the handle in the direction I was looking,” she laughs.
“When I was young, I didn’t have the opportunity or the money to do these things. It’s great now to be able to do them,” continues Maeve who spent a month Stateside – visiting her nephew and spending a fortnight in both New York and Pennsylvania.
She has no plans to slow down and there’s still plenty on that bucket list to look forward to – next up, she’s planning a trip back to the US where she hopes to take a helicopter ride down to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
“That’d be a good one because it’d tick off the two things – the Grand Canyon and the helicopter,” says Maeve.
Caption: High-flyer…Maeve Walsh at the controls on her birthday flight.
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
ATU graduate from Galway presents nutrition project to Oireachtas Members
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMATU Public Health Nutrition graduate Aoife Gillane fr...
Troy Parrott did a ‘Hungary’ on Galway school a decade ago!
HE broke Hungary hearts on Sunday last with a stunning hat-trick – just as he did over a decade a...
Connemara looks to sort out housing crisis
A new project has been launched to ‘empower’ the people of Connemara to deal with a dearth of aff...
Saw Docs back at the Big Top
The hottest ticket in town goes on sale this Friday morning at 10am – and all of the expectations...
Man in row at schoolboy soccer final escapes fine
By Ronan Judge An apprentice plumber who became involved in a violent confrontation at a schoo...
Warning of fluke threat in the West
A WETTER than average summer-autumn period has made counties in the West and North-West more at r...
Horan’s free in injury-time seals first Connacht title in a decade for Killimor
Killimor 0-6 St Dominic's 0-5 By Oisín Noone at Knockcroghery Killimor failed to score i...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Tackling poteen A Government order, the provisions of which are of a drastic and far-r...
Ex-partner is jailed for vicious bedroom attack
By Ronan Judge A man has been jailed for ten months – for holding a pillow over his former pa...