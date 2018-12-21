Dangerous city centre junction to be overhauled

Galway City Council – Plans are being drawn up to move the entrance to University Hospital Galway at Newcastle – the junction has been branded “extremely dangerous” by senior Gardaí.

Galway City Council has confirmed that the junction of Newcastle Road and University Road – one of the busiest in the city – is set for an overhaul.

Superintendent Marie Skehill of Galway Garda Station described the junction at a Joint Policing Committee meeting as “extremely dangerous” and said that Gardaí have it “high on our agenda”.

Discussions are ongoing between the City Council and UHG authorities about the potential to move the entrance to the hospital as part of the reconfiguration.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.