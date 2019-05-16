Dangan hosts the rising stars of Galway athletics

The second day of the 2019 Galway Track and Field Juvenile Championships was held Sunday last in beautiful sunshine in Dangan, with the U-13 to U-19 age groups taking part in a packed programme of events.

Among the highlights of an entertaining days action were multiple medal wins for many of Galway’s top up and coming athletes.

Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC won triple gold at U-13 level with some great sprinting and hurdling. David Mannion of South Galway AC continues to impress, as he claimed triple gold at U-15 level; as did multi eventer Conor Hoade of Galway City Harriers, who took home triple gold at U-16/17 level.

Liam Shaw of Athenry AC impressed setting some new Galway records in the field, and claiming three wins at U-15 Boys’ level; and Caoimhe Farrell of Loughrea was another triple gold medallist in the U-15 Girls’ section. Eoghan Jennings was most impressive in the Field events with three golds for GCH; while Eilis Keogh of Corrib AC was another stand-out, taking a triple at U-18/19 level.

The track action started with the hurdles programme, where the U-13 titles were won by Ella Farrelly of Craughwell and Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC; while Evan Moran of Galway City Harriers and Chloe Hallinan of GCH took the U-14 titles.

At U-15 level, David Mannion of South Galway won the U-15 Boys’ sprint hurdles crown; and Caoimhe Farrell of Loughrea AC was a double winner in the sprint and 250m Girls’ hurdles; while Liam Shaw took the Boys’ 250m hurdles title.

At U-16/17 level, Maebh Walsh of Corrib AC took the Girls’ sprint hurdles; and Saoirse Pierce of Craughwell AC and clubmate Ellie Cronin won the U-16 and U-17 girls’ long hurdles respectively.

Conor Hoade of GCH impressed as he won the sprint and long hurdles double; Chloe Casey of GCH won the U-18/19 Girls’ 100m hurdles; with Samuel Ukaga of Loughrea winning the Boys’ 110m Hurdles. Eilis Keogh of Corrib AC impressed in winning the 400m hurdles event.

In the sprints, Danielle Moynihan of Tuam AC won the U-13 Girls’ 80m; while Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC took the U-13 Boys’ title.

At U-14 level, Caoimhe Kilkenny of Ballinasloe & District AC won the Girls’ title; while Cian McNelis of Athenry AC won the Boys’ event. At U-15 level Sophie Farrell of South Galway AC and Mathieu Madden of GCH won gold; while in the U-16/17 ages, Andrew Egan of GCH and Aisling Geaney of South Galway AC produced super-fast runs to win county titles. At U-18/19 level Aoibhe Deeley of GCH, took gold.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.