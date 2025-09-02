  • Services

Damage caused to University of Galway Science building during break-in

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating a break-in at University of Galway during which damage was caused to a Science building.

Between midnight and 6 o’clock on Sunday morning entry was gained to a building in the Science Block through an emergency exit door located at the back of the premises.

Anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time or anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091- 53 8000.

