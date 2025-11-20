Daily parking rate to double at Dyke Road and Cathedral Parking

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The cost of daily public parking at Dyke Road and Cathedral Parking could be set to double as part of increased spending plans by Galway City Council.

It’s as councillors will vote on the 2026 budget next week – and at €165m, it’s an increase of almost €20m on last year.

It’s being described as both “ambitious” and “back to basics” with increased spend on public services and facilities.

The budget rolls around each year with the same common complaint – there’s never enough money to cover what’s needed.

The City Council says this year’s book adopts a “back to basics” approach – but what exactly does that mean?

The local authority says there’ll be a focus on essential everyday services, from footpath repairs, road maintenance and public spaces, to new homes and local amenities.

But the big question is how that’ll be funded, because historically, improving one area by any meaningful measure means taking away from another.

To enable increased spending next year, two things the City Council is looking at are hikes in commercial rates and parking charges.

At Dyke Road and Cathedral Parking, the daily parking charge will double, from €6.50 to €12.50, and monthly charges will go from from €100 to €130.

And it must be remembered that the city council this year increased social housing rents and local property tax for the first time in many years.

But this is just the draft budget – and things could change considerably when councillors debate it at City Hall on Monday.