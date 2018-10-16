Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dail will vote today to approve a cabinet re-shuffle by the Taoiseach which includes promotions for two Galway TDs.
Galway West-South Mayo TD, Seán Kyne will take up the role of Government Chief Whip and Minister for the Gaeltacht.
Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney is set to become a junior minister at the Department of Communications and Rural Development.
Dail to vote on promotions for two Galway TDs today
