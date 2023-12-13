Dáil hears serious concerns over secondary school capacity in Athenry
The Dáil, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, have heard of major secondary school capacity issues in Athenry.
Raising the issue, local TD Ciaran Cannon said the three existing schools are incapable of dealing with the numbers presenting.
He said it’s good that we’re seeing population growth in Athenry – but it’s expected there’ll be a shortfall of 100 school places next September.
