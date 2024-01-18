  • Services

Dail hears of excess of “totally unsuitable” wind farms planned in East Galway

Published:

The Dáil has heard that there’s an excess of “totally unsuitable” wind farm projects planned in East Galway.

Deputy Sean Canney was contributing to a debate on the reduction of use of fossil fuels.


He warned that we have to be extremely careful in ensuring that we have alternatives in place before any serious phase out.

But Deputy Canney claimed there are too many wind farms planned in East Galway in the wrong places.

