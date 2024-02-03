Dáil hears housing adaptation grants not covering cost of works at in Galway homes
Many households in Galway who qualify for the housing adaptation grant are discovering it falls far short of covering the cost of works.
That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney, who acknowledges a review is under way of the whole programme.
The scheme provides funding for older people and people with a disability, to ensure their home is suitable for their use.
But Deputy Canney argues the review is going on for a while – and in the meantime, many people who desperately need works done are suffering.
