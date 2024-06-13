Dáil hears funding levels for Cancer Centre in Ballinsloe are ‘shameful’
Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has described the level of funding being provided to the Cancer Centre in Ballinasloe as ‘shameful’.
East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support provides services and supports to cancer patients, free of charge, such as transport to cancer treatment, therapies, counseling, and treatments.
The Sinn Féin TD has secured a debate to make the case for funding, to sustain the weekly services provided to up to 130 people affected by cancer.
Deputy Kerrane told the Dáil the centre is under severe funding pressure, and both the Department and HSE need to engage more with cancer centres.
