Dáil hears disabled child in Tuam waiting 13 years for HSE assessment
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Dáil has heard that a disabled child in Tuam is waiting 13 years for assessment by the HSE.
Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice said people are at their “wits end” over the lack of supports – such as speech and language, occupational and behavioural therapy.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He said a recent HSE report shows that are 16,500 children waiting for services nationwide, while 19,000 are waiting for assessment.
Deputy Fitzmaurice highlighted the case of an autistic child whose parents have been fighting for supports for years to no avail.
The post Dáil hears disabled child in Tuam waiting 13 years for HSE assessment appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
SVP’s words of comfort for families finding it tough to make ends meet this Christmas
There has been a significant hike in young people and working families unable to meet their rent ...
Bus service cancelled for the want of a driver
The parents of more than 20 children with learning difficulties have been left without a school b...
Pets are not just for the Christmas
A local animal rights group has urged children not to ask for pets as presents this Christmas. ...
Anger in Roscahill over sudden news 70 refugees to be housed in former hotel
There’s considerable anger in the Roscahill area this evening amid the sudden news that ove...
Pauline O Reilly slams “outrageous” call for “interference” in abortions at Portiuncula
Local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly says a call for “interference” in abortions at ...
Garda appeal after shots fired at home in Ballinasloe
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired in Ballinasloe in the early hours of th...
Plans for telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road refused due to conflict with planned city bypass
Plans for a telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road have been refused by An Bord Pleanala. The ne...
Search for missing Clifden man stood down as body found in Moycullen
The search for a missing Clifden man has been stood down as the body of a man was found in Moycul...
Galway’s universities get 2 million euro for world-class research equipment
Galway’s universities are get just over 2 million euro for world-class research equipment ...