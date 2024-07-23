Dáil hears 625 people awaiting home care in County Galway
Figures from the HSE show there are 625 people in County Galway awaiting home care.
That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane, who has raised the ongoing crisis with the Taoiseach in the Dáil.
The figures show that 314 people are approved for a new home care package and waiting to receive it and 311 are approved for additional hours and waiting to receive them.
Sinn Féin Deputy Kerrane says these people are being failed in a system that has been in crisis now for years.
