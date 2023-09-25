Cyber security experts to gather in Galway city for national conference
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cyber security experts are to gather in Galway city over the next two days for a major national conference (26/27 Sept)
The flagship event will see industry leaders come together to discuss the cyber security challenges facing Ireland
Panelists and speakers will engage in topics including the role cyber security plays in preventing future conflicts along with the impact of AI on cyber security
Up to 300 people are expected to attend the Cyber Ireland National Conference at The Galmont Hotel tomorrow and Wednesday
