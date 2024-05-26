Cutting speed at schools is far from simple process

The process of reducing speed limits outside schools is a complicated one, Galway County Council has told one of its elected members who has been advocating just such a cut.

Cllr Geraldine Donohue told a meeting of the local authority last week that she has been approached by parents and school principals to work at getting speed limits outside schools reduced to 30km/h.

The Gort/Kinvara area councillor specifically wanted reductions at Kilchreest NS, Lough Cutra NS and Peterswell NS – but she said that it should apply across the county.

The independent councillor only recently lodged a petition signed from Peterswell NS which is located on the extremely busy R-380 Gort to Loughrea Road and which currently is 80km/h.

But she said that the response from Galway County Council was not that encouraging.

It stated: “This motion is proposing to change the speed limit at schools. Speed limits can only be changed by making special speed limit bye-laws in accordance with the Road Traffic Act 2004.

“When special speed limits are being considered, there must be consultation with An Garda Síochána, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for National Roads, and public consultation.”

Pictured: Cllr Geraldine Donohue at Kilchreest National School where she is campaigning for speed reduction measures.