Curran on the double as Galway advance to semi-finals

Galway League2

Inishowen League 0

Mike Rafterty at Eamonn Deacy Park

ENDA Curran struck early in each half as the Galway League ran out merited winners over their Donegal visitors in Sunday’s Oscar Traynor Cup quarter-final contest at Eamonn Deacy Park.

A fourth minute lead goal put Galway on the front foot and while they played second fiddle to the visitors in terms of possession for the remainder of the half, another quick goal on the restart gave them a cushion that they seldom looked like losing.

That second half performance was much improved and afterwards manager Victor Collins touched on the half time conversation from the dressing room. “We started well, but the concentration levels dropped quickly and we were forcing risky passes. We just told them that there is no need to force anything. Just recycle it left to right and let them chase the game. We continued to be patient as we picked the passes well and it worked.”

With former Galway United stalward Paul Sinnott now part of the midfield quartet, the home side made the perfect start when Ronan Caldwell delivered a cross from the right and Curran applied the close range finish for a 1-0 advantage.

Thereafter, Inishowen looked the better footballing side as they retained possession well and with good movement and some creativity were offering the greater finishing threat. Home custodian TJ Forde produced an impressive performance, however, and his shot stopping in the opening half in particular was top class.

