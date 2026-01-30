Curran hat-trick helps Galway League advance to cup final

Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty

Eamonn Deacy Park will host the Oscar Traynor Cup final between the Galway League and Limerick League on Sunday, February 15 after both sides came through their semi-finals at the weekend in very different ways

With the decider originally scheduled to be played at a neutral venue, the two bodies agreed to a draw for a home tie and on Wednesday morning it was Galway who were chosen as they attempt to win the inter-league competition for the first time since 1971.

Brendan O’Connor’s side were emphatic 4-1 winners over holders Wexford League; while Limerick needed an extra-time winner to get the better of Donegal District League, running out 2-1 winners.

OSCAR TRAYNOR CUP

Galway League 4

Wexford League 1

Mike Rafferty in Mullingar

Having progressed through their group unbeaten and in an impressive fashion, the Galway League upped their game to another level on Sunday in Mullingar, as an Enda Curran hat-trick helped them to a comfortable win.

They led 1-0 at the break, a slender reward for their domination, but once Calum Browne raced away to put them 2-0 up just after the restart, it was almost as good as game over; and Curran added two more before the south-east side grabbed a consolation in the dying minutes.

The Galway League starting XI were backboned by players from Salthill Devon (five) and Maree-Oranmore (three), and they were joined by a trio from Moyne Villa, Colga and Mervue United. The team showed one change from the XI that saw off Sligo-Leitrim in their last game, as Liam Murray came in for the unavailable Nathan Ward.

Wexford showed the power of North End United in their own league as they included six of their players in the starting XI.

On the All-Weather surface, both teams displayed a willingness to pass and move the ball quickly, but it was apparent from the early exchanges that Galway were the better side, and they made their dominance count in the 14th minute.

A Browne throw-in picked out Padraic Cunningham on the endline and from his delivery into the box, Curran flashed an effort to the net in rapid fashion for a 1-0 advantage. The excellent Colm Whelan and Curran went close to adding to the advantage; and when a solid Whelan challenge won possession in midfield and sent Cunningham scampering through on goal, the striker’s finish was weak and deflected out for a corner by Maguire.

Wexford’s only shot on target in the half came from Eryk Borowiecm, which was pushed away by Conor Winn, but O’Connor’s charges suffered a blow just before the break, when the impressive Tom Kidd picked up a knee injury.

The Leinster champions started with a greater intensity after the interval, but they made no inroads on a Galway defence of Browne, Murray, Calym Crowe, and Cathal Coyne that continued to excel for the duration.

The killer goal arrived on 55 minutes in a real classic counter-attack. A Wexford free-kick outside the box was cut out by Marc Ludden who launched it down the park. The pacey Browne went in chase and after getting to the angle of the area, he crashed a powerful left-footed effort off the far post and into the net for a 2-0 advantage.

From there to the finish Galway were in control. Within minutes Cunningham set up Curran in the box, but his effort rebounded off the crossbar and his second attempt was cleared off the line by the retreating Todd Hynes.

He wasn’t to be denied in the 63rd minute, however, when a Murray delivery into the box was knocked down to Curran, and his cracking left-footed volley flew into the top corner of the net as goalkeeper Jason Maguire stood motionless.

Curran completed his hat-trick when calmly placing a free-kick from outside the area into the bottom corner of the net, as the defensive wall looked back in anger at their goalkeeper.

O’Connor gave fresh legs a run out as Adam Healy, Aidan Coyle, Luke O’Gorman and Ben McDonnell were all introduced, joining Timmy Molloy, who had come on for Kidd, and there were chances to add to their tally, but a Coyle pass to McDonnell was overhit as Maguire advanced to gather, while Cunningham was also denied by the goalkeeper.

Wexford almost made a breakthrough on 78 minutes, but a retreating Cathal Coyne took a James Peare header off the line, before Peare was eventually rewarded on 87 minutes with a powerful diving header.

Galway League: Winn, Browne (McDonnell 78), Murray, Coyne, Crowe, Ludden, Kidd (inj, T Molloy 42), Whelan, A Molloy (Healy 61), Curran (Coyle 73), Cunningham (O’Gorman 80).

Wexford League: Maguire, O’Reilly (Harris 67), Hynes, Murphy (Finn 77), Casserly, Rhodes, Paige (Dowd 67), Vickers, Borowiec (James Peare 77), Meegan, John Peare (Connolly 85).

Referee: Paul Farrell (Dublin).

