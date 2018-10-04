Cultural organisations to meet councils’ CEOs over Galway 2020 concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of cultural organisations who are preparing projects as part of Galway 2020 are due to meet the chief executives of the city and county councils tomorrow.

It’s understood they’ll discuss concerns about funding cuts and delays.

The City Council insists tomorrow’s meeting has been planned for some time and is not a reactionary move to issues arising in recent days.

It’s after the Druid Theatre Company announced earlier this week that it was pulling out of the Galway 2020 programme.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of Galway International Arts Festival John Crumlish announced he was leaving the board of the project – a decision he said was only in the interest of best practice and that he retained full faith in Galway 2020.

His resignation follows the departure of Galway 2020’s former Chief Executive Hannah Kiely last month and its creative director, Chris Baldwin earlier this year.

On the agenda tomorrow will be a range of issues that will include funding cuts, delays and issues around communications.

Budget shortfalls have led to sharp cuts across the board – with some fearful that many projects that made up Galway’s successful bid book for the title of ‘Capital of Culture’ will now not be realised.

For more on this story tune in to FYI Galway@5…