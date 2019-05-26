Fifth Count Athenry-Oranmore LEA: O’Hara eliminated

By Declan Tierney

The fifth count in the Athenry-Oranmore area has been completed but it hasn’t altered the situation as it was just the distribution of Jim Cuddy’s surplus of 65 votes.

As it stands, three of the seven seats in the electoral area have been filled. James Charity (Ind) and Albert Dolan (FF) were elected on the first count with Cuddy (Ind) being re-elected on the fourth.

It has now resulted in the elimination of Sinn Fein’s Louis O’Hara from Athenry and his 556 votes are likely to benefit Gabe Cronnolly in the main but will also boost Helen Jennings (FG) and Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF).

But all of the action will be in Athenry with Herterich-Quinn and Jennings in close contention and as they endeavour to stay ahead over subsequent counts.

Athenry-Oranmore LEA

Total electorate 23,796

Seats 7

Total poll 12,717

Invalid votes 202

Total valid poll 12,515

Quota 1,565

First count

James Charity (Ind) 1,792

Albert Dolan (FF) 1,720

Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,457

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) 1,226

David Collins (FG) 1,163

Liam Carroll (FG) 885

Michael Hannon (FF) 753

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 745

Helen Jennings (FG) 734

Josette Farrell (Ind) 647

Louis O’Hara (SF) 507

Kenneth Keavey (GP) 497

Marian Spellman (Lab) 206

Amanda McManus (Ren) 183

Charity and Dolan elected

Second count

Distribution of Charity’s surplus

Jim Cuddy (Ind) +73 1,530

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,235

David Collins (FG) +19 1,182

Liam Carroll (FG) +14 899

Michael Hannon (FF) +32 785

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +5 750

Helen Jennings (FG) +4 738

Josette Farrell (Ind) +17 664

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +31 528

Louis O’Hara (SF) +12 519

Marian Spellman (Lab) +7 213

Amanda McManus (Ren) +4 187

Third count

Distribution of Dolan’s surplus

Jim Cuddy (Ind) +10 1,540

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +18 1,253

David Collins (FG) +21 1,203

Liam Carroll (FG) +5 904

Michael Hannon (FF) +25 810

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +38 788

Helen Jennings (FG) +11 749

Josette Farrell (Ind) +3 667

Louis O’Hara (SF) +16 535

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +4 532

Marian Spellman (Lab) +3 216

Amanda McManus (Ren) +1 188

McManus and Spellman eliminated

Fourth count

Distribution of McManus’ and Spellman’s votes

Jim Cuddy (Ind) +90 1,630

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +27 1,280

David Collins (FG) +13 1,216

Liam Carroll (FG) +22 926

Michael Hannon (FF) +10 820

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +32 820

Helen Jennings (FG) +43 792

Josette Farrell (Ind) +29 696

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +59 591

Louis O’Hara (SF) +20 555

Cuddy elected

Fifth count

Distribution of Cuddy’s surplus

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,289

David Collins (FG) +3 1,219

Liam Carroll (FG) +22 926

Michael Hannon (FF) +10 830

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +4 824

Helen Jennings (FG) +1 793

Josette Farrell (Ind) +14 710

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +4 595

Louis O’Hara (SF) +1 556

O’Hara eliminated