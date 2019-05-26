Fifth Count Athenry-Oranmore LEA: O’Hara eliminated

By Declan Tierney
The fifth count in the Athenry-Oranmore area has been completed but it hasn’t altered the situation as it was just the distribution of Jim Cuddy’s surplus of 65 votes.
As it stands, three of the seven seats in the electoral area have been filled. James Charity (Ind) and Albert Dolan (FF) were elected on the first count with Cuddy (Ind) being re-elected on the fourth.
It has now resulted in the elimination of Sinn Fein’s Louis O’Hara from Athenry and his 556 votes are likely to benefit Gabe Cronnolly in the main but will also boost Helen Jennings (FG) and Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF).
But all of the action will be in Athenry with Herterich-Quinn and Jennings in close contention and as they endeavour to stay ahead over subsequent counts.
Athenry-Oranmore LEA
Total electorate 23,796
Seats 7
Total poll 12,717
Invalid votes 202
Total valid poll 12,515
Quota 1,565
First count
James Charity (Ind) 1,792
Albert Dolan (FF) 1,720
Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,457
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) 1,226
David Collins (FG) 1,163
Liam Carroll (FG) 885
Michael Hannon (FF) 753
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 745
Helen Jennings (FG) 734
Josette Farrell (Ind) 647
Louis O’Hara (SF) 507
Kenneth Keavey (GP) 497
Marian Spellman (Lab) 206
Amanda McManus (Ren) 183
Charity and Dolan elected
Second count
Distribution of Charity’s surplus
Jim Cuddy (Ind) +73 1,530
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,235
David Collins (FG) +19 1,182
Liam Carroll (FG) +14 899
Michael Hannon (FF) +32 785
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +5 750
Helen Jennings (FG) +4 738
Josette Farrell (Ind) +17 664
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +31 528
Louis O’Hara (SF) +12 519
Marian Spellman (Lab) +7 213
Amanda McManus (Ren) +4 187
Third count
Distribution of Dolan’s surplus
Jim Cuddy (Ind) +10 1,540
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +18 1,253
David Collins (FG) +21 1,203
Liam Carroll (FG) +5 904
Michael Hannon (FF) +25 810
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +38 788
Helen Jennings (FG) +11 749
Josette Farrell (Ind) +3 667
Louis O’Hara (SF) +16 535
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +4 532
Marian Spellman (Lab) +3 216
Amanda McManus (Ren) +1 188
McManus and Spellman eliminated
Fourth count
Distribution of McManus’ and Spellman’s votes
Jim Cuddy (Ind) +90 1,630
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +27 1,280
David Collins (FG) +13 1,216
Liam Carroll (FG) +22 926
Michael Hannon (FF) +10 820
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +32 820
Helen Jennings (FG) +43 792
Josette Farrell (Ind) +29 696
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +59 591
Louis O’Hara (SF) +20 555
Cuddy elected
Fifth count
Distribution of Cuddy’s surplus
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,289
David Collins (FG) +3 1,219
Liam Carroll (FG) +22 926
Michael Hannon (FF) +10 830
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +4 824
Helen Jennings (FG) +1 793
Josette Farrell (Ind) +14 710
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +4 595
Louis O’Hara (SF) +1 556
O’Hara eliminated