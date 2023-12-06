CSO finds Galway city workers have shortest average commute time

Employees in Galway city enjoy the lowest average commute time, according to the latest analysis from the CSO.

New figures reveal the average travel time for city workers is 23 minutes, while in the county the average is 30 minutes.





The analysis also found that the car is still the most popular mode of transport for workers and school-goers.

More than 70 percent of workers in Galway and Roscommon drive to work, but less than 30 percent in Dublin city take the car.

The CSO figures have revealed that people in Meath have the longest average commute time at 35 minutes.

When it comes to Galway, three quarters of the 110,000 employees across the city and county say they get to work in under 40 minutes.

Less than 25 percent say their work travel time is under 15 minutes, while four percent say it takes them 90 minutes or more to get to work.

