CSO finds Galway city workers have shortest average commute time
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Employees in Galway city enjoy the lowest average commute time, according to the latest analysis from the CSO.
New figures reveal the average travel time for city workers is 23 minutes, while in the county the average is 30 minutes.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The analysis also found that the car is still the most popular mode of transport for workers and school-goers.
More than 70 percent of workers in Galway and Roscommon drive to work, but less than 30 percent in Dublin city take the car.
The CSO figures have revealed that people in Meath have the longest average commute time at 35 minutes.
When it comes to Galway, three quarters of the 110,000 employees across the city and county say they get to work in under 40 minutes.
Less than 25 percent say their work travel time is under 15 minutes, while four percent say it takes them 90 minutes or more to get to work.
The post CSO finds Galway city workers have shortest average commute time appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Over 90% of rental properties inspected by City and County Council below standard
Over 90 percent of rental properties inspected by both Galway City and County Councils did not me...
Status yellow wind alert for Galway from 2 this afternoon
A status yellow wind alert for Galway comes into effect from 2 this afternoon Met Eireann says th...
UHG clerical and admin staff protest over recruitment ban
A good turnout of clerical and admin staff have been protesting outside University Hospital Galwa...
Additional €730k for major sports projects in East Galway and Oranmore
An additional €730k in funding has been announced for sports projects in East Galway and Oranmore...
Ballinasloe Garda station one of three nationwide to trial baseball caps
Ballinasloe Garda station is one of three stations nationwide to trial wearing baseball caps From...
Extra €10m announced for redevelopment of Connacht Rugby Sportsground
An extra €10m has been announced towards the redevelopment of the Connacht Rugby Sportsground. Th...
Clerical and admin staff at UHG to join national protest outside hospital today
Clerical and admin staff will be protesting outside University Hospital Galway at lunchtime today...
Admissions at Clifden Hospital to be paused from mid December due to staffing issues
Admissions to respite and short stay beds at Clifden Hospital will be paused from mid December du...
Contract awarded for major redevelopment of Ceannt Station
Iarnród Éireann has announced it has awarded a contract for the major redevelopment of Ceannt Sta...