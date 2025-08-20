Crowds gather in Clifden for 100th Connemara Pony Show welcome event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Crowds gathered in Clifden last evening for the welcome event of the 100th Connemara Pony Show.

The four day programme attracts local and international visitors for the world’s biggest display of Connemara Ponies and competitions.

There’s also plenty of other activities over the next few days, including trade stands, a domestic arts showcase, a dog show, and best dressed competitions.

Speaking to Ollie Turner on the opening day, Chairperson of the event, Mary Coyne, says today is one of the biggest days