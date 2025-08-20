  • Services

Services

Crowds gather in Clifden for 100th Connemara Pony Show welcome event

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Crowds gather in Clifden for 100th Connemara Pony Show welcome event
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Crowds gathered in Clifden last evening for the welcome event of the 100th Connemara Pony Show.

The four day programme attracts local and international visitors for the world’s biggest display of Connemara Ponies and competitions.

There’s also plenty of other activities over the next few days, including trade stands, a domestic arts showcase, a dog show, and best dressed competitions.

Speaking to Ollie Turner on the opening day, Chairperson of the event, Mary Coyne, says today is one of the biggest days

More like this:
no_space
Just two fines for dog fouling across Galway in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City and County Councils issued just one dog f...

no_space
Winning €500,000 Euromillions ticket sold in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSomeone in Galway is 500 thousand euro richer this mo...

no_space
Galway player scoops €500,000 in Euromillions draw

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSomeone in Galway is 500 thousand euro richer this mo...

no_space
University of Galway honours two medical graduates with gold medals for Civic Engagement

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe University of Galway has honoured two medical gra...

no_space
Former Galway Clinic CEO joins Platform94

Platform94 has announced the appointment of Joe O’Donovan as Fractional Chief Financial Officer (...

no_space
Galway gets more than €2m to bring old homes back to life

A government backbench TD has welcomed the announcement of more than €2 million to help refurbish...

no_space
Clifden Hospital inspection gives largely positive review

A HIQA inspection of Clifden’s District Hospital delivered a largely positive result for the faci...

no_space
Galway Samaritans to host open evening amid drop-off in volunteer numbers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway Samaritans are set to host an open meeting...

no_space
MEP Nina Carberry to open 100th Connemara Pony Show

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe 100th Connemara Pony Show is underway in Clifden ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up