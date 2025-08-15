Crowds expected tomorrow for annual Galway Pride Parade

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Crowds are expected in the city tomorrow for the annual Galway Pride Parade.

This year’s theme for Galway Pride Festival – cited as the longest continual Pride event in Ireland – is ‘Rise, Resist, Rejoice!’.

Since the flag raising kicked off the festival last Sunday, around 50 events have taken place throughout the city.

Before tomorrow’s closing day, some of the highlights tonight include The Dirty Circus at the Roisín Dubh and Africa Night at Teach Solais.

Tomorrow’s parade will begin at City Hall on Prospect Hill at midday.

People donning colourful bunting and flags will then make their way to Fr. Burke Park for 2PM.

Minor traffic disruption is expected, and after the parade, doors open for an All-Day Pride Party at the Roisín Dubh