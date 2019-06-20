Crowd of 30,000 expected at food and craft festival

Cllr Donal Lyons, Daniel Adamski, Shane Hosty, Simona Va, Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard, Noel Grealish TD and Jack Grreally of the festival committee at the launch in O’Reilly’s Bar

Organisers expect that the Galway International Food and Craft Festival – which will be held next month in Salthill Park – will draw crowds of up to 30,000.

The three-day event, which runs from July 5-7 has been described by organisers as “an excellent opportunity for the city” and Galway 2020.”

Damien Duggan, Marketing Manager of the festival, outlined a number of the event’s key focal points. “We have a 350-seater cooking auditorium that will feature 14 of Irelands top chefs, including Neven Maguire, Rachel Allen and JP McMahon.”

180 vendors will have onsite stalls selling a range of items, such as artisan foods, craft beers, fresh locally sourced seafood, indigenous crafts, wood carvings, jewellery and art.

Mr Duggan stated: “It is a diverse blend and there is literally something for everyone.”

In keeping with a theme of healthy eating, fitness and wellbeing, on-site hot food options will range from Asian street food and Argentinian barbecue to vegan and gluten-free choices.

