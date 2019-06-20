Crowd of 30,000 expected at food and craft festival

Organisers expect that the Galway International Food and Craft Festival – which will be held next month in Salthill Park – will draw crowds of up to 30,000.

The three-day event, which runs from July 5-7 has been described by organisers as “an excellent opportunity for the city” and Galway 2020.”

Damien Duggan, Marketing Manager of the festival, outlined a number of the event’s key focal points. “We have a 350-seater cooking auditorium that will feature 14 of Irelands top chefs, including Neven Maguire, Rachel Allen and JP McMahon.”

180 vendors will have onsite stalls selling a range of items, such as artisan foods, craft beers, fresh locally sourced seafood, indigenous crafts, wood carvings, jewellery and art.

Mr Duggan stated: “It is a diverse blend and there is literally something for everyone.”

In keeping with a theme of healthy eating, fitness and wellbeing, on-site hot food options will range from Asian street food and Argentinian barbecue to vegan and gluten-free choices.

