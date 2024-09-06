  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Croí to launch Ireland’s largest mobile stroke prevention hub

Published:

Croí to launch Ireland’s largest mobile stroke prevention hub
Share story:

Croí is to launch Ireland’s largest mobile stroke prevention and heart health hub in Tuam next week.

The Croí Mobile Health Hub is the charity’s third community vehicle, following the launches of a Community Mobile Health unit and minibus earlier this year.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Each of the mobile health services have been funded by the Joe & Helen O’Toole Stroke Hub, with the latest donation coming in at €3m.

It will be visiting O’Tooles Supervalu, Tuam, next Thursday September 12th, from 10AM-4PM.

Croí’s Head of Health Programmes, Annie Costelloe, explains what they’ll be doing on the day:

The post Croí to launch Ireland’s largest mobile stroke prevention hub appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space

Professor Becky Whay appointed Interim Deputy President and Registrar at University of Galway BP ...

no_space
United are edging closer to European spot next season

Galway United 1 Derry City 0 THE first time Galway United won the First Division title, bac...

no_space
Book celebrating work of composer Tommy Whelan

A new book celebrating the work of Galway flute player and composer Tommy Whelan (1879-1951) has ...

no_space
Maigh Cuilinn step it up a few notches for easy win

Maigh Cuilinn 4-11 Monivea-Abbey 1– 5 By Mike Rafferty at Pearse Stadium MAIGH Cuilinn t...

no_space
UHG is country’s third most crowded hospital

More than 7,500 people have had to spend at least one night on a trolley bed in University Hospit...

no_space
Comer’s strike is decisive as Annaghdown take top spot

Annaghdown   1-15 Milltown 0-15 By Mike Rafferty  at Tuam Stadium FOR the second game in...

no_space
City has the highest social housing need in Ireland

Galway city has the highest social housing need in the country, a stark new report has revealed. ...

no_space
Beneath our Feet at Kinvara gallery

Mosaic artist Brenda Kennelly is exhibiting new work in Beneath our Feet at the KAVA community ar...

no_space
Savvy Seoige stays schtum – for now!

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Broadcaster Gráinne Seoige did a se...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up