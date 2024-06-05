  • Services

Croí launches new strategy to improve access to heart health services across West

Croí launches new strategy to improve access to heart health services across West
City-based heart and stroke charity Croí has launched a new three year strategy to improve heart health and tackle cardiovascular disease.

The cornerstone of the strategy is for the organisation to extend its reach and capacity across the Western region between now and 2027.


Under the new plan, Croí is hoping to expand its regional footprint – with emphasis on Galway, Mayo, Clare, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Donegal.

It’s all about boosting access to early detection, recovery and support services, as well as pushing Government for a national plan for cardiovascular health.

Croí says cardiovascular disease is responsible for 40 per cent of all hospital admissions, and 75 per cent of all bed days in hospitals.

The charity was first established in 1985 and opened the purpose built Croí Heart and Stroke Centre in Newcastle in 2012.

A new stroke hub is set to open next year – and a special mobile health unit was recently launched thanks to a generous donation from the Joe and Helen O’Toole Trust.

